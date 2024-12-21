For neurodiverse people, holidays can present difficult challenges

The holidays can be stressful for many, but for neurodiverse people - both adults and kids - it can be extra-challenging.

Neurodiversity encompasses a wide variety of conditions, like Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, intellectual disabilities and mental health concerns. Sarah Curtiss, an assistant professor in the University of Delaware School of Education, says many neurodiverse people can experience more stress during the holidays.

“There are changes in routine. For caregivers, there are fewer resources," she said. "There are a lot of extra demands and expectations of time, energy, socially. It's a heightened state of stress for a lot of families.”

Many neurodiverse people are sensitive to light and sound. Curtiss’s fellow UD assistant professor, Sarah Mallory, is associate director of the Center for Disabilities Studies. She says those individuals or parents of neurodiverse kids should plan ahead for those situations.

“Acknowledging that if you feel uncomfortable or if the loud noise or the bright lights are bothering you, let's come up with a plan for what you can do," Mallory said. "That could be talking to the host in advance about, where is there maybe a little quiet space that we can take a little break.”

Curtiss adds that establishing boundaries is also helpful.

“It's really healthy to set boundaries around the holidays to say what you're capable of and what makes you happy and brings you joy," she said. "And so it's okay to schedule yourself a break for after a big celebration, of just a chill day.”

Mallory and Curtiss stress establishing open communications and good boundaries are key to helping neurodiverse people have a less stressful holiday.