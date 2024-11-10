VA sees record numbers in Delaware

The VA is touting record levels of care and benefits delivered to veterans across the nation and here in Delaware.

VA officials say they conducted more than 338,000 healthcare appointments in the First State and more than 1,200 veterans enrolled in VA health benefits during the 2024 fiscal year.

That includes 162 women veterans. Today, the First State has more than 2,500 women veterans enrolled, a state record.

With that expanded care comes expansion of facilities and services.

“Just recently we've expanded radiology to our Dover VA clinic," said Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. "We now offer X-rays and CT scans in lower Delaware. So our veterans don't have to travel to Wilmington or go out in the community for those types of services.”

Harwood says the Wilmington VA’s dialysis unit has been enlarged as well, offering isolation rooms for patients with contagious conditions can still receive treatment.

Part of the reason behind the expansion in the number of veterans served is the passage of the PACT Act.

"The PACT Act is a law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances'" Harwood said. "This law helps provide generations of veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they've earned and deserve.“

She also points to a large outreach effort by VA staff.

“In 2024 our Delaware and southern New Jersey outreach teams have assisted nearly 7200 veterans their families and caregivers in providing VA suicide prevention eligibility claims, homeless program, women 's health, full health, and LGBTQ plus resources just to name a few," she said.

The VA also provided no-cost care this year to more than 160 Delaware veterans in acute suicidal crises.

