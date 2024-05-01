State police and health officials issue safety advisory in Sussex County after spike in suspected drug overdoses

Delaware State Police and the Department of Health and Social Services issue a community safety advisory for a spike in suspected drug overdoses in Sussex County.

State Police says troopers recorded a significant increase in overdoses in the last five days, resulting in at least one fatality and severe medical emergencies.

They add many individuals exhibited symptoms resistant to Naloxone, or Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the substances involved were packaged in small, white wax paper bags that police say are typically associated with heroin.

DSP and DHSS issued the advisory Tuesday night urging the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid consuming unknown substances and illegal drugs altogether.

This comes after the state recently reported a 1.8 percent decline in overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023, and officials at a recent quarterly response briefing said suspected overdoses so far this year were lower than last year’s numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.