La Red Health Center works to fight food insecurity with a new program

The Produce Prescription Program is a partnership between La Red Health Center and Dittmar Family Farms in Felton to bring fresh produce to pediatric patients facing food insecurity.

La Red serves just under 14,000 patients at its three offices in Milford, Georgetown and Seaford. Approximately 99% of those patients live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

“We have a special population whose food source isn’t very secure - what they can get and when. Sometimes because of their status they don’t qualify for government help. A lot of them have issues in transportation and some don’t even know where the Food Banks are,” Dr. Marisel Santiago, Director of La Red’s Pediatric Department.

Each week, 20 boxes of fresh produce are delivered and split between La Red’s three offices.

Pediatricians assess their patients and offer produce boxes to the ones who show the most need.

The program is funded by a $15,000 grant from Delaware’s Division of Public Health and will continue through May 31st when that funding runs out.

Santiago says the program’s first two weeks have been a success, but she’s already worried about it ending.

“During the summer kids need the program even more than now because for a lot of them school is their main source of food,” she explained.

La Red is seeking additional funding and partnerships to expand and extend the program beyond its initial funding.