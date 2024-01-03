A resource center aimed at reducing birth disparities is coming to Dover

The Do Care Doula Foundation is opening a family resource center in Dover.

The non-profit launched in 2021- seeking to decrease birth disparities negatively impacting Black and Brown communities.

For the past few years, it has used pop-up events in Kent County to offer things like classes, supply giveaways, doula training, and group meet-ups.

But starting Saturday, all of those resources can be found at the Growth: Family Resource Center on W Loockerman Street in Dover.

“We’ve been having these events at different locations. So it might be a library, a hall. So having this space. So having this space will allow us to have a footprint within the community. As opposed to people looking for where we’re going to be, now they’ll know where to find us and be able to get the resources that we offer,” said Do Care Doula Foundation Executive Director and Founder Erica Allen.

Those resources include diapers, baby wipes, menstrual supplies, breastfeeding supplies, and essential household items.

They also host community outreach events where they teach safe sleep practices, offer lactation support, and host support groups.

Doula training and development is also central to their mission.

Doulas, birth workers who provide mental, physical, educational, and emotional support before, during and after pregnancy, have been increasingly recognized as a solution to combat high maternal and infant mortality rates.

And Allen says the new center comes at a time when the demand for doula services are expected to rise in the First State.

“Effective this month, actually, doulas will be reimbursed by Medicaid for their services. So there are things that come along with that. Requirements like CPR certification and HIPAA training. So we will be working to train and develop our doulas to be able to provide Medicaid support,” Allen explained.

HB 80, signed into law in August, required that doula services be covered by Medicaid in Delaware by January 1st, 2024.

With a new central location, Allen hopes to bring more doulas into the program and get them out into the community.