Agriculture Week returns to Delaware State Fairgrounds in January

Next month, the 19th annual Agriculture Week returns to the Delaware State Fairgrounds to bring large and small-scale farmers together for educational and networking opportunities.

Ag week is January 8th to 11th. State Ag Department Chief of Community Relations Stacey Hofmann says last year they saw around 300 people attend daily and expect about the same this year.

She says industry experts will lead sessions exploring the latest and most valuable innovations in agronomy, fruits and vegetables, woodland management, and animal science.

“Throughout the four days people can walk around, they can make their contracts, purchase new equipment, learn different topics just standing and learning and networking,” Hoffman says.

Hofmann adds backyard flock owners are welcome – Wednesday evening will feature a Small Flock Poultry Session.

Hofmann says speakers will come from all over to share their experiences.

“This year we have speakers from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, University of Delaware, and Delaware State University, and we also have some from out of state will be joining us including University of Maryland, University of Georgia, Penn State University, Penn State University as well as USDA and industry professionals,” Hofmann says.

New session topics will cover road safety for farm equipment and individual farmer health. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beebe Healthcare will offer screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, bone density, BMI, and lung cancer.

Farmers needing continuing education credits for nutrient management, pest management, and Certified Crop Advising for Delaware and Maryland can earn half a credit for bringing in their annual report and half a credit for bringing in a manure sample for testing.