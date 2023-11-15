Celebrating and providing resources for caregivers is the goal of Family Caregiver Month

Delaware’s Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities is shining a light on caregivers during Family Caregiver Month.

More than 124,000 Delawareans provide care and medical assistance to parents, children, siblings, and other loved ones.

They help ensure their relative’s health and dignity, and those efforts equate to more than 116 million hours of unpaid care or more than $1.8 billion dollars annually.

That’s burdensome for those who are prepared either through training or finances, but there are many who don’t have the necessary training or finances.

This month, the state is getting the word out about support, resources, and services available to caregivers.

"A lot of people don't identify themselves as a caregiver, so that's one of the things we want to help them recognize that their caregivers, and that there are supports available for them. You often hear about support for people that have autism or for people that have dementia, there's so many caregivers in between that are caring for loved ones, and they need support as well. And that's where Easterseals where our community outreach program comes in. We have lots of services here at Easterseals."

That’s Easterseals director of community outreach and assistive technology Nancy Ranalli, who notes Easterseals has case managers on staff to help connect with resources and information available in the community and from state agencies and programs.

They also have a lifespan respite voucher program where families can get funding to take a break from being a caregiver allowing them to attend other events while helping to pay someone to look after a family member you’re caring for at their home.

Melissa Smith is director at the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities.

"Our division offers giving support as a core service. Easterseals is one of those critical partners providing caregiver resources through the caregiver resource center, respite vouchers, and other supports. And so it's really important to be aware of those resources so that if you need to access them in the future or help a friend in need it's easy to reach."

Smith notes they can connect people to coaches and other caregiver resources through the Delaware Aging and Disability Resource Center.

They can be reached by phone at 1-800-223-9074, and by email at DelawareADRC@delaware.gov.