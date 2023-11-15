AaTAcK Addiction opens first storefront resource center in Bear

AtTAcK Addiction opens its first storefront resource center in Bear.

The behavioral health resource center is a partnership between atTAcK Addiction and Impact Life. It offers harm-reduction services, housing supports and referrals, overdose prevention training and access to Narcan, educational programs, family support, internet and technology access, and more.

AtTAcK addiction co-founder and board member Don Keister says people in need can come to the center for just about anything.

“We felt that this was a way that we could provide support to the community, primarily with substance use disorder and mental health, but there are other things that we are certainly willing to do in regards to assisting homeless or food-related issues," Keister says. "So it’s really a drop in center and we’ll help whoever comes through the door and try to steer them in the right direction.”

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media The lobby of AtTAcK addiction's new resource center.

The center in People’s Plaza is staffed by volunteers and center manager Leah Parrack, who says they’ll address needs as simple as directing people to primary care providers, and as urgent as someone in active addiction.

“So we are the behavioral health resource center, however, if someone walks in and needs food, baby items, social services, anything that they may need," Parrack says. "We hope to also do education, support meetings, case management, peer support. We also have housing services, we have recovery housing across the state.”

Former atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes adds they can assist friends and family members seeking help for a loved one.

“I lost my son," Humes says. "And when you’re in the middle of this you don’t know where to turn or what to do, so for the loved ones, it’s to find out that they are not alone. They can talk to people who have experienced what they’re going through and to help them out.”

Humes now runs atTAcK Addiction’s naloxone training, also known as Narcan. He says the center will have training and kits available and will work with any groups interested in hosting a training.

Keister adds some funding from the General Assembly and generous donations from the public have helped them to open the storefront.

The organization’s largest fundraiser is a 5k every spring.

For now, the center’s hours will vary based on the availability of volunteers and demand for services.