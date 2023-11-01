ACA enrollment begins, most plan options offered in Delaware marketplace history

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act insurance plans started Wednesday.

State and federal leaders joined marketplace navigators at Westside Family Health in Wilmington Wednesday to kick off Delaware’s 11th year of open enrollment on the health insurance marketplace.

Consumers have more options than ever – four insurers offer a total of 57 plans and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region III Acting Director Melissa Herd says that competition is important as people’s healthcare needs change.

“And the good news is, thanks to the historic, landmark legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the subsidies that people receive have been extended and are still helping people lower costs in terms of their premium,” Herd says.

Herd adds that with those subsidies, plans can cost as low as $10 a month.

A record 35,000 Delawareans enrolled last year.

Open enrollment ends on January 15. Delawareans who want insurance starting January 1 must enroll by December 15. Coverage for those who enroll after December 15 begins February 1.

Herd emphasizes talking to a navigator. She says consumers can find local help like Westside Family Health on healthcare.gov, or call the hotline on the website.

Westside Family Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser says they have a team of navigators to help people understand their options.

“Sometimes you have to look at what your upfront premium is versus what your benefits might be throughout the coverage," Fraser says. "And certainly you want to find something that is affordable for you, but you also want to understand what that means for your copays for medications, and what about if you did have a hospital stay, what portion of that might be your responsibility?”

State and federal leaders and marketplace navigators warn people to be wary of insurance scams during open enrollment and rely on information directly from healthcare.gov.