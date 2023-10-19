AIDS Delaware's John Gardner steps down as Executive Director

John Gardner steps down at AIDS Delaware after just over 10 years on the job - and two decades with the organization where he’s also held roles ranging from volunteer to board member.

Gardner found his corporate experience at the DuPont Company helpful when the organization eventually asked him to become Executive Director just over a decade ago.

“I think over my tenure, we’ve grown and strengthened and diversified our sources of revenue, and improved our employee retention and still been really customer -focused to serve our clients, so I’m really proud at what we’ve accomplished at AIDS Delaware during my time there..”

Gardner played a pivotal role in raising awareness, but is concerned that the public’s awareness may be waning.

“And it’s unfortunate because it’s still out there. It cannot be cured. You can live with it very well, very long, very healthy, and the most important thing is for people to know their status. So, as an agency, AIDS Delaware works on both the prevention and the treatment of HIV.”

Christopher Moore takes over as Interim Executive Director for AIDS Delaware.

Moore will guide the agency as it prepares to celebrate 40 years as Delaware’s first and largest HIV service organization.

He’ll also work with the AIDS Delaware team and Board of Directors to hire the group’s next Executive Director by the end of 2024.