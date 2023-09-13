Home of the Brave Foundation moves to expands its veteran outreach

Home of the Brave Foundation breaks ground on a new community center in Milford.

The organization is building a one-story building that will include an office and support spaces - along with an outdoor covered activity space for programs and services for military veterans.

The building complements Home of the Brave Foundation’s existing campus with a 15 bed facility for males, and an 8 bed facility for females and their children.

The Foundation estimates there are over 2200 homeless veterans across the peninsula, 585 in Delaware.

Laseana Naphier, Administrative Assistant at the Milford facility, says some veterans are unaware of the many services available to address homelessness.

"(The Home of the Brave) can help with finding a job, signing up for benefits some of them don’t even know they’re entitled to, and finding transportation - sometimes even child care," Naphier said. "Most of the things we supply here are the basic needs. Should they have an interest for something they need personally, that’s when they go out and purchase their own item.”

Naphier adds the facility is well-suited for homeless children accompanying their veteran parents.

“At that point, when families come, it’s not just focusing on Mom or Dad. We have to include that child as well, to insure that child has proper nutrition and clothing items, resources for school, internet access, anything that’s required for that child as well," she said.

Home of the Brave Foundation expects to be in the new $400,000 building in early 2024.

