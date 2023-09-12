Delaware reports first human cases of West Nile Virus this year

Delaware reports its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year.

The Division of Public Health reports 3 New Castle County men – all over 50 years old – tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness. All three were hospitalized.

DPH adds it appears the men contracted the disease locally, but it is still investigating.

Delaware had just 1 human case of West Nile last year and 3 in 2021, according to the CDC. The state saw no cases in 2019 and 2020 after reporting 10, including 2 deaths, in 2018.

DNREC reported it detected the first instance of West Nile locally this year in sentinel chickens near Wilmington in late July.

DPH and DNREC are increasing mosquito population surveillance efforts near the infected individuals’ residences. Depending on what they find, DNREC’s Mosquito Control Section and DPH could conduct local control operations to try and prevent further human transmissions.

Most people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, but about 20 percent can develop a mild illness.

Delaware’s first human case of West Nile was in 2002. The state has seen a total of 56 cases since then, according to the CDC.

The state’s worst year for West Nile was 2003 when there were 17 human cases confirmed statewide, including 2 deaths.

The most recent death from West Nile in Delaware was a 73-year-old New Castle County man in 2018.