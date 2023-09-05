The latest COVID variant is now in the First State

The Delaware Public Health Laboratory identified the first positive case of the BA.2.86 COVID variant from a specimen provided to the laboratory for testing.

The CDC is publishing weekly updates on this variant.

On August 30th they noted that the BA.2.86 has multiple genetic differences compared to previous variants, and has been detected in multiple locations in a short amount of time.

The CDC’s current assessment is that existing testing measures should be able to detect the variant, and treatments, such as Paxlovid, will be effective.

There have been no official updates on differences in severity of illness caused by this variant, unique symptoms, or it is more transmissible than others.

The CDC also believes the updated COVID-19 vaccine will be effective in reducing the likelihood of severe illness and hospitalization.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health confirms the updated vaccine will be available in the First State later this month pending final approvals. More updates will be available on vaccine distribution when the rollout date is confirmed.

As cases rise, DPH encourages the public to mask up in crowded indoor spaces, stay home if sick and/or following a COVID exposure, and seek treatment if positive.

Updated data on COVID cases in Delaware can be found on My Healthy Community.

New Castle County residents can also visit this website to COVID wastewater testing data.