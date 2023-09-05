Healthcare marketplace options expand for 2024, one new carrier, 57 total plans

The Insurance Commissioner's Office announces more plans through new carriers on the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace.

A total of 57 plans offered by four insurers will be available to consumers in 2024. Two years ago, there were only 12 plans through one carrier available.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro says more options are good for consumers.

“That’s why you’ve seen some decreases and some modest increases, it’s just leveling out. Ultimately it will level out which will mean more options for consumers and a better product at a better or more competitive price.”

Navarro adds that the cost of healthcare is rising as demand increases, and says it’s important now more than ever that people are insured. Last year, nearly 35,000 residents who purchased plans during open enrollment averaged a $197 premium – 6,000 were eligible for a premium of $10 a month or less.

The 57 plans come from Celtic Insurance Company Ambetter Health of Delaware, a new carrier announced last week, in addition to plans from Aetna Health, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware.

Affordable Care Act rates are also settling, Navarro says, with increases and decreases less than five percent, compared to 2017 when Navarro says they were seeing requests to raise rates as high as 37 percent.

Celtic Ins. Co. Ambetter Health of Delaware’s 24 new plans range in base cost, before premium tax credits or other subsidies, from $378 to $532. Aetna Health (as a PA Corp.) will increase rates by an average of 2%, with the base rate for six plans ranging from $414 to $441. AmeriHealth Caritas will decrease rates an average of 4.52%. Base rates for their six Marketplace plans will cost $300 to $416. Highmark requested a rate increase, and an average increase of 3.2% was approved after an initial increase request of 4.9%. Their 18 Marketplace plans have base costs between $274 and $654.

Off-market individual offerings include six plans from Aetna Health (as a PA Corp.), which will increase an average of 2% in cost for the future year. AmeriHealth Caritas will decrease its plan’s rates an average of 4.52%. Highmark’s two off-market plan costs will increase an average of 3.2% after an initial request of 4.9%.

There are also a total of 12 dental insurance plans available, which has remained the same since 2020.

Delta Dental will increase rates by an average of 4.2% for two offered marketplace plans, and one off-market plan. Dominion Dental will decrease ACA premiums by 0.1% on their 10 plans.

Open enrollment for 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace plans begins November 1.