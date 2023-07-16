© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech

Potbelly pigs are now considered invasive and require a permit

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published July 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Potbelly Pig
State of Delaware
Potbelly Pig

After 7 years of significant increases to the wild potbelly pig population in the First State, they are now considered invasive.

This means that all potbelly pigs now require an Invasive Animal Permit, or run the risk of seizure and euthanization.

Potbelly pigs are a known risk to residential and rural areas of the state. They can quickly become feral, and spread contagious and infectious diseases to both people and animals.

They can also cause significant property damage.

Potbelly pig owners now have until August 12th to apply for an Invasive Animal Permit for each pig in their ownership, and comply with the new regulations.

Those include ceasing breeding activities of potbelly pigs, making sure they are securely housed and fenced, reporting at-large status, and complying with all state-issued animal welfare checks.

An on-site visit will occur following the submission of the application, which will include tagging the pigs.

Untagged pigs found in the wild will be euthanized.

The Invasive Animal Permit application is available online at www.agriculture.delaware.gov.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
