Humane Animal Partners Pauses Stanton/Christiana Dog Adoptions

Humane Animal Partners is coping with an illness among dogs at its Stanton/Christiana facility that’s putting a pause on adoptions.

HAP veterinarians identified an influenza strain among its dog population last week, prompting the shelter to suspend dog adoptions and intake through the end of June.

In a social media post, Humane Animal Partners says the influenza strain identified in the Stanton/Christiana dog population could be transmittable to cats but not people. Out of an abundance of caution, they made the call to halt dog adoption and intake through the end of the month.

The suspension only affects dogs at the facility. Cat adoption is still open, and the facility is still doing wellness appointments and spay/neuter surgery. All other locations are open as usual with normal business hours.

Humane Animal Partners also encourages people to support the program in other ways including fostering pets temporarily, donations and reviewing HAP’s wishlists to supplement critical supplies. For more information go to humaneanimalpartners.org.