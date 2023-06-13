© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

Humane Animal Partners Pauses Stanton/Christiana Dog Adoptions

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media

Humane Animal Partners is coping with an illness among dogs at its Stanton/Christiana facility that’s putting a pause on adoptions.

HAP veterinarians identified an influenza strain among its dog population last week, prompting the shelter to suspend dog adoptions and intake through the end of June.

In a social media post, Humane Animal Partners says the influenza strain identified in the Stanton/Christiana dog population could be transmittable to cats but not people. Out of an abundance of caution, they made the call to halt dog adoption and intake through the end of the month.

The suspension only affects dogs at the facility. Cat adoption is still open, and the facility is still doing wellness appointments and spay/neuter surgery. All other locations are open as usual with normal business hours.

Humane Animal Partners also encourages people to support the program in other ways including fostering pets temporarily, donations and reviewing HAP’s wishlists to supplement critical supplies. For more information go to humaneanimalpartners.org.

Science, Health, Tech
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel