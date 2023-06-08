Delaware is coping with hazardous air quality

The poor air quality prompted a Code Red Action day in Delaware Thursday, indicating levels so bad that they posed a significant risk to all groups.

In response, many employers across the state reduced the number of workers operating in high risk, outdoor areas.

This includes many DelDOT employees, like DMV vehicle inspectors.

“We took the steps to pause inspections of vehicles at our 4 locations, as well as canceling all road testing today. Just keeping those employees indoors to limit their exposure because they spend the majority of their day outside,” said DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

He notes the move also affected engineers, maintenance and operations employees, and toll booth workers. Toll booth fees are waived today, and all outdoor work is restricted to emergency needs.

While there have been poor air quality conditions in the past, the extreme nature of this week’s conditions is prompting DelDOT to work on creating a policy to implement if a similar situation occurs in the future.

But staying inside isn’t possible at all for some groups.

S-Dot is experiencing homelessness in Dover. He says during the day he has options to escape the unhealthy air, like the public library, but they’re limited. At night, he sleeps outside.

“I really don’t have anywhere to go, except to sit out here in this. And that’s terrible. Because the smoke is really killing me.”

Young Bus is in a similar situation. He’s been continuously exposed to the air, and is experiencing negative health effects.

“This is all day and all night. My nose is messed up, stuffed up. I feel it in my lungs. It’s harder to breathe.”

Code Purple Kent County is now operating as a short-term smoke shelter, opening its doors for 2-3 hour time frames.

Thursday night, they are open from 5-7 p.m. Friday, they will be open from 9am to 12pm.

While service centers continue to offer support services to people experiencing homelessness, state agencies have yet to develop the infrastructure to deploy emergency services for those individuals during extreme weather events.

And people aren’t the only ones affected by poor air quality.

Humane Animal Partners Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Elissa Green says dogs and cats are just as likely to experience negative health effects - with some breeds more affected.

“Animals who have chronic airway disease, for instance a cat with asthma or a dog with clinical heartworm disease, are going to have a much harder time breathing whenever the air quality is bad. Just like a person with a chronic heart disease or asthma will have.”

Symptoms of illness caused by poor air quality are also similar to people. They include red, irritated, and/or weepy eyes, a runny nose, a cough, and heavy panting.

Because dogs and cats have fewer sweat glands, panting is a common response to heat, particularly in dogs. This makes it important to reduce their time outdoors, especially when the air quality is poor.

“Smooshed face” breeds like pugs, French bulldogs, and Persian cats have small nasal passages, making them more sensitive to poor air quality conditions.

Pet owners should limit time outside to essential actions, and keep all doors and windows closed. And they can use a damp cloth to wipe off an animals’ fur and feet to remove particles and debris after being outdoors.

Giving pets extra enrichment indoors, like using puzzle games during feeding time, is helpful in keeping them entertained when outdoor time is not an option.

And birds are particularly affected by changes in air quality. Even short exposures to this level of particulates, such as leaving a window open near their enclosure, will pose an extreme risk to their livelihood.