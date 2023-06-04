The state is keeping a close eye on teen drug use

The state is taking steps to curb substance use among Delaware youth in an effort to prevent drug poisoning and overdoses.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths in teens 14-18 increased 94% from 2019 to 2020, and 20% from 2020 to 2021.

The CDC says this in large part contributed to increased accessibility to counterfeit pills via social media, and the increase in fentanyl within those pills.

To address this issue, Delaware Health and Social Services Chief Physician Dr. Michael Coletta says the state is using social media.

“Currently Delaware has a fentanyl campaign that is targeted to youth and young adults about the potential for counterfeit drugs sold through social media platforms. This campaign is running on Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook to warn the youth that if they are getting prescription medication from a source other than their doctor, there’s a likelihood it is not the medication it claims to be.”

The idea is to meet teens where they are.

That also includes the Department of Education using part of the over 1000 hours students spend in the classroom each year to teach them about drug prevention, which is the state’s primary response to the crisis.

HelpIsHereDE.com has a “Teen Drug Use Prevention Toolkit” available that includes tips, downloadable guides, social media content, and outside resources available for families and educators.

There are also three 15-hour, online education sessions being taught in schools focusing on opioid use prevention.

And DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik says the state is working to distribute tools and information to keep prescription medicine out of the wrong hands before substance abuse can even occur.

“We want to make sure to avoid the misuse of prescription drugs in our homes. And so it is so important that safe storage devices are available, and that you’re keeping an eye on or disposing of medications once the person who it was prescribed to is done taking them.”

Harm reduction strategies are also encouraged, but are not the focus in schools.

The Div. of Public Health currently provides fentanyl testing strips and opioid overdose reversal (narcan) kits and training for free, but they must be ordered online or picked up at a participating pharmacy. Moving forward, the state hopes to make this access easier.

This may include distributing kits and providing training in an in-person capacity in the future.

DPH currently can not distribute these kits in schools.

The CDC reports narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, was only used in 30% of recorded adolescent overdoses nationwide between 2019 and 2021. While not overwhelmingly common, other schools across the country have begun allowing students to carry narcan, with others distributing them to students in conjunction with prevention and harm reduction training.

Some states, like Arkasnas, require that narcan is available in every public school.

While harm reduction strategies aren’t explicitly taught in Delaware’s drug prevention curriculum, organizations like Impact Life have begun partnering with schools to fill that gap. This includes offering outreach, education and narcan training and peer support services.

The state also encourages parents and guardians to keep narcan kits and fentanyl testing kits in the household in the event of an emergency.