Kent County now has a Level III Trauma Center

The trauma center at Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus is reverified as a Level III Trauma Center.

In order to be verified, trauma centers must meet criteria outlined by the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Trauma in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

That criteria ensures trauma care capability and institutional performance.

Dr. Barath Krishnan is the Interim Trauma Director at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. He says Bayhealth Kent is the only hospital in Kent County capable of providing these services- so this reverification means a lot.

“It speaks volumes to the effort and dedication that the trauma team here at Bayhealth has put into the facility, this service. And all the ancillary supporting services that have committed to maintaining the standard of care that’s needed to give our community the best care that we can with what resources we have in this area,” said Krishnan.

A Level III verification means the trauma center has demonstrated its ability to provide prompt evaluation, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients, and emergency operations.

Krishnan says while he hopes they can become a Level II Center soon, as the only trauma center in the county, he says their resources are often spread very thin.

“We’re looking to improve on what we have right now. So, we’re already hiring more physicians, plus we just started a GME program for residency, as well. So I think this is all looking great for the community,” he explained.

There are now a total of 6 Community Level III trauma centers in the state, including Bayhealth Hospital’s Sussex Campus.

The state has no Level II centers, and the only Adult Regional Level I center is Christiana Hospital in New Castle County.

