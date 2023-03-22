Delawareans are reminded to stay vigilant as the COVID-19 public health emergency winds down

The Delaware Division of Public Health reports that while COVID-19 cases are low, individuals are still being hospitalized at an alarming rate.

The current 7-day average for positive cases is 52.6, a significant decrease from last month, which saw a peak average of about 145 cases.

Hospitalizations are also steadily decreasing. February saw a high of 178 early in the month. But with 81 people currently admitted for COVID with 8 in critical condition, DPH reminds Delawareans to stay vigilant and understand what resources are available to them.

Upon testing positive for COVID, treatment options are available to help reduce symptoms, and prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Division of Public Health Chief Physician Dr. Gregory Wanner says it’s important to speak to a healthcare provider as soon as possible after testing positive to discuss treatment- especially those who are at high risk of severe illness.

“There are oral antiviral treatments including Paxlovid and molnupiravir which can be taken, as long as they’re taken within 5 days, to help reduce the chance of severe COVID or hospitalizations,” explained Wanner.

He adds most people qualify for COVID anti-viral treatments- but may require an adjustment in any regular medication they take. Healthcare providers can determine that on a case by case basis. De.gov/covidtreatments has updated information on treatment options.

Wanner says staying up to date with vaccinations is another important tool for preventing severe COVID illness. And there are tools to help check your current vaccination status.

“We do recommend that people check out either the CDC website, or you can look on the Delaware Public Health website to see an updated booster schedule,” said Wanner. “The website for that is de.gov/boosters. And it gives you a nice chart that you can look at.”

According to the CDC, the total number of vaccine doses administered in Delaware is just south of 2.2 million (2,160,480).

73% of Delawareans completed the primary vaccine series, but only 22% of those 5 years old and over have received an updated bivalent booster dose.

