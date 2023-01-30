© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech

Two public health call centers are closing down

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST
medical-delaware.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency.

The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public Health began receiving a high number of calls about the coronavirus. The call center provided information to schools, medical providers, state agencies and community organizations.

Following the announcement that COVID-19 vaccines would be available in the state, a second call center was opened on Dec. 19, 2020 to answer questions on that topic.

Now due to a low number of calls, the Delaware Division of Public Health is shutting down both the COVID-19 call center and the vaccine call center.

But up-to-date information is still available.

Delawareans who have questions about COVID-19 or the vaccine can still submit them on coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact or call 2-1-1.

And the state’s website de.gov/coronavirus still offers regularly updated information, including where to get vaccinated and tested.

The call centers close as Delaware sees case numbers and hospitalization trended down after a post-holiday uptick.

The current 7-day average for new positive cases is currently 135.1, and hospitalizations are at 158 with 15 in critical condition. Both numbers were over 200 in early January.

