Carper and Blunt-Rochester tout wastewater infrastructure funding

Sen. Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester visited Wilmington Friday to announce federal funding for major infrastructure upgrades across the state.

Each county will receive $35 million to improve the state’s drinking water and wastewater systems.

After touring New Castle County’s largest wastewater facility, both Carper and Blunt-Rochester highlighted the need to improve the state’s aging water infrastructure.

The funding comes from the Water Resources Development Act signed by President Biden last month.

Carper co-authored the legislation.

“This is a team sport. It’s not just the federal government. It’s not just New Castle County. It’s not just the City of Wilmington. It’s not just the state of Delaware. It’s a team effort to try to make sure the quality of life, which involves water to drink and for sanitation, is taken care of,” Carper said.

Blunt-Rochester said the entire Delaware Congressional delegation came together to get the funding for all three counties.

“This is a great example of us coming together and recognizing our infrastructure is important to our health. It’s important to our economic development. It’s important to our environment, and even to having a planet. And so this infusion of money is a very exciting announcement,” Blunt-Rochester said.

She added that the infrastructure upgrades will help keep Delawareans' water bills from going up.