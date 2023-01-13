© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech

Carper and Blunt-Rochester tout wastewater infrastructure funding

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
carper bluntrochester wastewater credit mark arehart.jpg
Mark Arehart
/
Delaware Public Media
Sen. Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester tour a New Castle County wastewater treatment plant.

Sen. Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester visited Wilmington Friday to announce federal funding for major infrastructure upgrades across the state.

Each county will receive $35 million to improve the state’s drinking water and wastewater systems.

After touring New Castle County’s largest wastewater facility, both Carper and Blunt-Rochester highlighted the need to improve the state’s aging water infrastructure.

The funding comes from the Water Resources Development Act signed by President Biden last month.

Carper co-authored the legislation.

“This is a team sport. It’s not just the federal government. It’s not just New Castle County. It’s not just the City of Wilmington. It’s not just the state of Delaware. It’s a team effort to try to make sure the quality of life, which involves water to drink and for sanitation, is taken care of,” Carper said.

Blunt-Rochester said the entire Delaware Congressional delegation came together to get the funding for all three counties.

“This is a great example of us coming together and recognizing our infrastructure is important to our health. It’s important to our economic development. It’s important to our environment, and even to having a planet. And so this infusion of money is a very exciting announcement,” Blunt-Rochester said.

She added that the infrastructure upgrades will help keep Delawareans' water bills from going up.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
