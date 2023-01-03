Tobacco-Free '23: American Lung Association urges Delawareans to quit

It’s a new year. And many people are making New Year’s resolutions.

The American Lung Association is encouraging people who use tobacco to consider quitting - now.

Tobacco use has declined for decades in Delaware. However, just over 15% of First State residents still smoke - and tobacco remains the leading cause of death and disease in Delaware.

So the American Lung Association is launching a new Tobacco-Free ‘23 campaign.

“Each year, quitting smoking is really a top…one of the top New Year’s resolutions for individuals," said the American Lung Association’s chief mission officer Deb Brown. "So we know that quitting smoking is very difficult but it is possible. And so we want to make sure that individuals have the tools and the resources that they need to help them quit smoking.”

Brown says resources include the free Lung Hotline and Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-LUNGUSA.

Brown has some basic tips to help.

"You don’t need to quit alone. So we do have tobacco cessation programs," she said. "The American Lung Association’s - Freedom From Smoking Program can increase your chances of success by about 60% when it’s used in combination with medication. We encourage people not to switch to e-cigarettes.”

Brown says despite what e-cigarette companies want you to believe, switching to vaping is not quitting tobacco use.

She says e-cigs contain nicotine, which can still be harmful to your health.

Brown also suggests asking your healthcare provider about cessation medication, which could double your chances of quitting successfully.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Delaware, killing 1,440 people each year.

Delaware has been a smoke-free state for 21 years now.

Brown adds it’s important to remember that quitting is a process, noting on average it takes a person eight to 10 attempts to quit smoking for good.