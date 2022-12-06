Experts say to mask-up for the holidays, tridemic escalating

COVID-19 cases are making their expected rise as people start to gather for the holidays. This year, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are thrown into the mix, creating a tripledemic, leading experts to encourage mask wearing once again.

The week of Thanksgiving, Delaware reported 863 new cases of flu, bringing this year's total to 2,944. And since Thanksgiving, Delaware’s average percent of positive COVID-19 tests has jumped from 6 to 9.

While post-holiday numbers have yet to come, ChristianaCare Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Dr. Emmanuella Olaiya is expecting a spike.

“I can tell you anecdotally we've seen an increase in phone calls related to people who have either tested positive or have symptoms and are being treated empirically,” Olaiya says.

Olaiya suggests people start masking up to protect themselves from all three viruses that are circulating now – COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

She also says vaccines are one of the most effective tools against these viruses, but vaccine fatigue and changing perceptions of vaccines could be contributing to lower vaccine numbers.

“There might be a little bit of vaccine fatigue or change in perceptions regarding vaccination," Olaiya says. "Also, people are becoming more and more aware about immunization that's a part of the illness. So those who may have already been sick may decide not to pursue vaccination after an illness, but I think it's a combination of things that are kind of reflected there. As clinicians, it's our role to really, really enforce that they are safe, to teach people that this is one of many strategies they can use to keep themselves healthy.”

She adds flu season began much sooner this year than last, tied to activity earlier this year in the Southern Hemisphere.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky is encouraging people to be proactive and take preventative measures too like vaccinations.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but 75.7% of Delaware’s population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to just 26.4% of the state’s population that has a flu shot.

As a doctor who mainly treats women, Olaiya notes it is safe for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 and flu vaccine too.