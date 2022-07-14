Recycled Cardboard Regatta returns to Nanticoke River

After a two year absence, Delaware’s Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta returns next month along the Nanticoke River.

DNREC sponsors the event as part of the state’s Reclaim Our Rivers initiative.

Dozens of handmade cardboard boats are expected to cast off into the Nanticoke waters the first weekend in August for the first time since the pandemic started.

There are race categories for individuals and families, with a kids course that’s 50 yards long and an adult course that’s double that.

DNREC’s Phil Miller said it’s a welcome return for the event, though he doesn’t expect every boat to stay afloat.

“Well we do have a Titanic award given to the most dramatic sinking. So, not every boat does make it.”

Miller said the event is a fun way to draw attention to conservation efforts.

“It’s really rewarding being able to get our residents down to the Nanticoke river so they have a chance to connect with their local waterway and go home with some new ideas on how they can be involved in creating a healthy watershed.”

People can help reduce storm water runoff by installing rain barrels and rain gardens, Miller added.

The regatta launches Aug. 6 in Blades.

