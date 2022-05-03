EPA Administrator visits Delaware, says the state is a leader in infrastructure technology

When it comes to environmental infrastructure and technology, EPA Administrator Michael Regan says Delaware is a leader.

Regan visited the First State on Monday and says he was blown away by New Castle County’s water testing system at the Christina River Force Main. The wastewater system serves over 100,000 residents and can detect a COVID spike before it happens.

“[Delaware is] at the top of the list," Regan said. "When you look at a site like this one, the science behind it, epidemiology and wastewater. When you can begin to predict trends for COVID-19 or think about how to jump to that next level to look for PFAS and other emerging contaminants, this is the type of work that we want to see all over the country.”

The wastewater facility is able to detect viruses like COVID-19 and emerging contaminants like PFAS to monitor threats to public health.

While Kent and Sussex County have great wastewater systems, New Castle County in particular has been a leader.

“What we found during COVID is that we can also use it for public health, for testing and understanding, for environmental health, and for understanding what’s going on," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (D). "And I don’t think Kent and Sussex are quite there yet, but we are ready and willing to work with them to get there.”

Sen. Tom Carper (D), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, brought Regan to see the Christina River Force Main as well as the Teen Warehouse’s electric vehicle-to-grid bus program, and Wilmington’s Biosolids Facility.

Carper says good water and wastewater systems and a healthy environment are a key driver in economic development and job creation.

Carper also touted the Bipartisan Infrastructure package, which is giving every state across the country resources to bolster their own systems.

Regan says visits like Monday’s bring a level of visibility to the kinds of projects states across the country need, while also highlighting the unique needs of each community.

