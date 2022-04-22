New Castle County celebrates Earth Day with new rain garden in Claymont

New Castle County officials marked Earth Day Friday by planting more than 600 native plants in a new rain garden in Claymont.

County officials say the new garden located behind the Claymont Public Library helps reduce flooding and acts as a critical habitat for butterflies, birds and insects.

The garden is shaped like a catcher’s mitt to help contain and filter stormwater flowing into nearby Naamans Creek.

New Castle County Land Use Director Richard Hall said rain gardens can be planted anywhere.

“Anyone can plant one. A rain garden can be as big or as small as you want. There’s a lot of information online on our web page and others on how to plant one in your own backyard.”

Hall said the installation is part of the County’s ongoing GreenCC initiative to enact sound environmental policies and protect natural resources.

Officials say native plant species like swamp milkweed and cardinal flower, which were planted today, are key for healthy butterfly and hummingbird populations in the First State.