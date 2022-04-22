© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech

New Castle County celebrates Earth Day with new rain garden in Claymont

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published April 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
NCC rain garden planting credit mark arehart.jpg
Mark Arehart
/
Delaware Public Media
New Castle County officials help plant hundreds of native plants in a new rain garden for Earth Day.

New Castle County officials marked Earth Day Friday by planting more than 600 native plants in a new rain garden in Claymont.

County officials say the new garden located behind the Claymont Public Library helps reduce flooding and acts as a critical habitat for butterflies, birds and insects.

The garden is shaped like a catcher’s mitt to help contain and filter stormwater flowing into nearby Naamans Creek.

New Castle County Land Use Director Richard Hall said rain gardens can be planted anywhere.

“Anyone can plant one. A rain garden can be as big or as small as you want. There’s a lot of information online on our web page and others on how to plant one in your own backyard.”

Hall said the installation is part of the County’s ongoing GreenCC initiative to enact sound environmental policies and protect natural resources.

Officials say native plant species like swamp milkweed and cardinal flower, which were planted today, are key for healthy butterfly and hummingbird populations in the First State.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart