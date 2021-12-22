ChristianaCare establishes first translational cancer research post doctoral fellowship

ChristianaCare is home to a new cancer research post-doctoral fellowship.

Nearly $1.2 million from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation is bringing a first-of-its-kind stem cell cancer research fellowship to ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.

“It is a program to train Ph.D. scientists or physician scientists in a kind of novel environment located in a lab at a community cancer center, where the majority of cancer patients get their care,” said Jennifer Sims Mourtada - director of the Breast Translational Cancer Research Program at the Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research.

She says the five-year grant expands current research partnerships with the Moseley Foundation by supporting one or two fellows per year.

Mourtada adds that work being done in collaboration with the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia and the clinical team at the Graham Center will help train scientists entering the cancer research field.

“What translational research is - is we’re not just doing science for the sake of science, we’re doing science to solve clinical problems," Mourtada said. "And so instead of being trained in an academic environment where most scientists are where the clinical problems are kind of removed - in translational research we try to train people - along with the clinicians - so they see what’s going on in the real world.”

Fellowship applications are being accepted now. They start in June 2022.