TidalHealth Nanticoke receives federal rural hospital funding from CARES Act

TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford is getting federal funding to help with COVID relief efforts.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending TidalHealth Nanticoke $1,539,313 from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.

The Provider Relief Fund targets acute care general hospitals and critical access hospitals, health clinics and community health centers located in rural areas, seeking to help them overcome challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TidalHealth Nanticoke was left out of the program’s first round of funding in 2020, but Delaware’s Congressional delegation advocated for the health system to be included this time - writing a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to ensure TidalHealth received funding for 2021.

TidalHealth Nanticoke president Penny Short said in a statement the pandemic put additional pressure on an already strained operations budget and this funding helps “ensure additional financial stability.