DNREC, DPH say Bethany Crest WATER is safe for drinking and cooking

Residents of Bethany Crest in Millville can drink water from their taps again and use that water for cooking.

State officials told residents late last month to avoid tap water, after finding elevated PFAS levels in source water for the community.

An October 11th source water sample showed concentration of PFAS at 70 parts per trillion (PPT). That’s the EPA’s health advisory level for these compounds in drinking water.

Test results for treated water samples taken Oct. 23rd showed that ion exchange treatment removed PFAS, dropping levels significantly below 70 ppt to 12 ppt.

Testing of other wells and public water within a one-mile radius of the manufactured housing community detectED PFAS, but at levels below the EPA health advisory level, all at 19 or below, according to DNREC.

DNREC is looking to identify potential contamination sources in the area and is opening a specific investigation into the source or sources of the PFAS detected in the Bethany Crest water system.