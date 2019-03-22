A Matter of Facts: Dr. Susan Schneider and Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is a term we’re all pretty familiar with, but how much do we really know about it beyond the way its portrayed in pop culture and science fiction.

What is the state of A.I. right now and where is it headed? And does A.I mean to you and me – both now and in the future?

These questions have both practical and philosophical implications – and the latest "A Matter of Facts" podcast from Delaware Humanities tries to sort through some them with Dr. Susan Schneider.

Schneider is an associate professor of Philosophy and Cognitive Science at the University of Connecticut, a distinguished scholar at the Library of Congress, and recipient of the National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar Award.

She’s also author of the book - The Language of Thought: A New Philosophical Direction. And she has a new book coming this fall - Artificial You: A.I. and the Future of Your Mind.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, created the "A Matter of Facts" podcast to delve into identifying trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.