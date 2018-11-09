© 2021
Science, Health, Tech

Front Page Café: Tammy Anderson, Brittany Horn and the opioid crisis

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 9, 2018 at 3:05 PM EST
horn_anderson_copy.jpg

The University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café - returned last month.

Two guests came to the UD Trabant University Center in Newark to discuss the opioid crisis in Delaware, UD professor and researcher Tammy Anderson and News Journal reporter Brittany Horn.

The event - a joint venture with The UD Center for Science, Ethics, and Public Policy’s Science Café - was titled  “A Death A Day – Confronting the Opioid Crisis in Delaware.”  

Anderson is Associate Director of The UD Center for Drug and Health Studies.  Her group just launched the Delaware Opioid Metric Intelligence Project, an online, interactive set of maps showing where overdoses are happening in the First State, who they affect and where help is available.

Horn has reported extensively about the opioid crisis in Delaware for the News Joournal.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café – and recorded this edition Oct. 30th at UD’s Trabant University Center.

fpc_opioid_pt1_full.mp3
Front Page Café Part 1 - Tammy Anderson and Brittany Horn discuss the opioid crisis in Delaware.

fpc_opiod_part2_full.mp3
Front Page Café Part 2 - Tammy Anderson and Brittany Horn answer audience questions about the opioid crisis in Delaware.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
