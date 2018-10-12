Enlighten Me: UD Disaster Research Center joins new hurricane preparedness study

Earlier this week, Hurricane Michael quickly intensified and slammed into the Florida Panhandle - putting that state’s hurricane readiness to the test.

Readiness for storm’s like Michael is one area the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center examines in depth, and the center is part of a larger group recently awarded nearly $2 million dollars to specifically study the factors that influence whether people prepare for hurricanes.

For this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt spoke with the UD Disaster Research Center’s Joe Trainor about this hurricane preparedness study.