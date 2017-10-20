Div. of Public Health Director offers update on opioid crisis in First State

Delaware ranks high among states most affected by the nation’s opioid epidemic. 308 people died from overdose in the First State last year, and the total this year is up to 182.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is urging those suffering from addiction to be sure they have access to the overdose antidote drug Naloxone, which will soon be available for purchase over the counter.

Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino about the severity of the opioid epidemic, and what the state is doing to reduce the amount of overdose deaths.