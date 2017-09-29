UD researchers help examine climate change impact at Wallops Island

NASA’s facility on Wallops Island, Virginia gets plenty of attention for the rockets it launches. But as impressive as those launches are – the facility is on a barrier island – and thus vulnerable to erosion and sea level rise caused by climate change.

So, the University of Delaware has joined two Virginia institutions to show state and federal officials what kinds of technologies they can use to understand the ever-changing coastline of Virginia’s Wallops Island – and perhaps prepare for what’s to come.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes spoke with Art Trembanis, a UD oceanography professor and one of the leaders of this effort.