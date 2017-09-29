© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

UD researchers help examine climate change impact at Wallops Island

Delaware Public Media
Published September 29, 2017 at 3:57 PM EDT
ud_wallops_island.JPG
Courtesy of Univ. of Delaware
/

NASA’s facility on Wallops Island, Virginia gets plenty of attention for the rockets it launches.  But as impressive as those launches are – the facility is on a barrier island – and thus vulnerable to erosion and sea level rise caused by climate change.

So, the University of Delaware has joined two Virginia institutions to show state and federal officials what kinds of technologies they can use to understand the ever-changing coastline of Virginia’s Wallops Island – and perhaps prepare for what’s to come.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes spoke with Art Trembanis, a UD oceanography professor and one of the leaders of this effort.

Tags

Science, Health, TechUniv. of DelawareArt TrembanisWallops Island
Related Content
Load More