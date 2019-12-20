Unemployment slightly up again this month

Delaware Public Media

Unemployment continues to slowly rise in Delaware. 

It’s up another tenth of a percent for the month of November -hitting 3.8%. The rate has increased steadily since reaching 30-year lows this summer. 

And November is the second straight month Delaware’s rate is higher than the nation’s. The national rate dropped back down to 3.5% last month —the lowest it’s been all year. 

Non-farm jobs in Delaware have gone up over the past year. 

According to the state Labor Department, Delaware has seen a 1.5% increase in non-farm jobs since November 2018, accounting for 7,100 First State jobs. 

The national non-farm job rate saw an identical 1.5% increase over the same period. 

The largest bump in the Delaware job market came from the leisure & hospitality sector, which added 2,300 jobs over the past year.

 

