Delaware Public Media

Unemployment drops for the first time this summer

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Unemployment dropped in Delaware last month for the first time since February.

The rate is 12.5% for the month of June, according to the state Department of Labor. That’s down from nearly 16% in May and 1.4% higher than the national rate - which declined for a second month in June.

The First State’s unemployment rate went up by nearly 10% between the months of April and May.

Even with June’s declining rate, there were still 61,000 unemployed in Delaware compared to 18,200 to a year ago.

Delaware has seen an 8.7% loss in jobs since last year, with the greatest losses in the leisure and hospitality sector followed by education and health.

 

Tags: 
Unemployment

Related Content

New unemployment claims slow, but millions in benefits still being paid

By Jul 2, 2020
Delaware Public Media

New unemployment claims are still high in Delaware, though they have levelled off in recent weeks.

The Delaware Department of Labor received 2,771 new claims for the week ending June 27 and paid almost $39 million in benefits.