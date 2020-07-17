Unemployment drops for the first time this summer

Unemployment dropped in Delaware last month for the first time since February.

The rate is 12.5% for the month of June, according to the state Department of Labor. That’s down from nearly 16% in May and 1.4% higher than the national rate - which declined for a second month in June.

The First State’s unemployment rate went up by nearly 10% between the months of April and May.

Even with June’s declining rate, there were still 61,000 unemployed in Delaware compared to 18,200 to a year ago.

Delaware has seen an 8.7% loss in jobs since last year, with the greatest losses in the leisure and hospitality sector followed by education and health.