UD joins the ranks of schools suspending fall sports

The University of Delaware is the latest to pass on trying to play fall sports in 2020.

UD announced Friday that it is suspending all fall competition, including football.

“These are certainly unprecedented and challenging times and this decision was an incredibly difficult one to make. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and entire community has always been, and will continue to be our top priority," said UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak in a statement.

The move comes after the Blue Hens’ football league, the Colonial Athletic Association, announced Friday it would not hold a conference schedule in the fall. The CAA is considering a spring football season.

It is the first time UD will not hold a fall football season since 1945 when World War Two halted play.

The CAA’s decision applies only to football for now, but UD says it is shutting down all fall sports. That affects 11 teams, including field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The school says voluntary workouts will continue as allowed by state and local guidelines, as well as NCAA rules. It also plans to pursue spring scheduling possibilities for its fall teams.

UD officials also note that student-athletes that choose not to participate in their sport during the 2020-21 academic year because of COVID-19 will keep their scholarship and remain in good standing with their team.

UD will decide the fate of its winter sports, including basketball, at a later date.

Delaware State University announced Thursday that it is suspending its fall sports competition after its conferece, the Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference, pulled the plug on all fall sports.