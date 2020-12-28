'Toxic Individualism': Pandemic Politics Driving Health Care Workers From Small Towns

The virus infecting thousands of Americans a day is also attacking the country's social fabric. The coronavirus has exposed a weakness in many rural communities, where divisive pandemic politics are alienating some of their most critical residents — health care workers.

A wave of departing medical professionals would leave gaping holes in the rural health care system, and small-town economies, triggering a death spiral in some of these areas that may be hard to stop.

Ten years ago, Dr. Kristina Darnauer and her husband, Jeff, moved to tiny Sterling, Kan., to raise their kids steeped in small-town values.

"The values of hard work, the value of community, taking care of your neighbor, that's what small towns shout from the rooftops, this is what we're good at. We are salt of the earth people who care about each other," Darnauer says. "And here I am saying, then wear a mask because that protects your precious neighbor."

But Darnauer's medical advice and moral admonition were met with contempt from some of her friends, neighbors and patients. People who had routinely buttonholed her for quick medical advice at church and kids' ballgames were suddenly treating her as the enemy and regarding her professional opinion as suspect and offensive.

"Heartbreaking"

COVID-19 cases in the county started to climb. Meanwhile, other small Kansas towns flared into some of the pandemic's hottest hot spots.

"It's heartbreaking," Darnauer says. "Because we say, this is what we value. And then when we actually had the chance to walk it out, we did it really poorly."

The pushback was too much. Darnauer resigned her position as Rice County medical director in July. Some friends reached out to support her, and her bonds with other local health care professionals strengthened, but she felt disrespected and betrayed by the ascendant anti-mask portion of the community. Darnauer says the pandemic has exposed a rift that won't be forgotten.

"Hard things should bring us together," Darnauer says. "And instead, this hard thing has driven a wedge between us."

That wedge is splitting off health care workers from communities that desperately need them.

More than a quarter of all the public health administrators in Kansas quit, retired or got fired this year, according to Vicki Collie-Akers, an associate professor of population health at the University of Kansas. Some of them got death threats. Some had to hire armed guards.

"These are leaders in their community," Collie-Akers says. "And they are leaving broken." Collie-Akers notes these professionals also leaving at a terrible time. The pandemic is still raging. Vaccines still need to get from cities to small towns and into people's arms; public health officers are as important as ever.

And who, she asks, is going to take the jobs health care directors are leaving?

"It's not a secret that the position is open because of extreme tension between the health department director and the city commissioner, county commission, or because the person has required a guard," Collie-Akers says.

"No good year for rural health"

And it's not just Kansas. Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, says this is happening across a lot of rural America.

"It's been a terrible, an absolute terrible, no good year for rural health," Morgan says.

Morgan worries that the loss of county health directors in the middle of a pandemic will lead to sicker rural populations and still more pressure on rural hospitals.

Rural hospitals were in deep trouble before the pandemic. Morgan says 132 of them have closed since 2010. COVID-19 made matters worse. The surge of desperately sick and highly contagious patients stopped hospitals from doing the lucrative elective outpatient procedures that keep them in business. Their small staffs have been run ragged. And the pandemic has filled the air with vitriol against medical expertise.

Rural health care jobs can be hard to fill in the best of times; now, Morgan says many rural hospitals he represents are growing desperate.

"In community after community, after community, all I hear about is workforce, workforce, workforce losing clinical staff, trying to attract clinical staff into these communities. It is taking up the full time of our members right now," Morgan says.

Closing rural hospitals, Morgan says, cuts health care to places where residents tend to be older, sicker and poorer than average.

Lifeblood of community

It also undermines the rural economy. Hospitals are often the biggest employers in small towns, according to Chris Merrett, director of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs. And Merrett says health care workers are absolutely vital.

"They are really the lifeblood of any community and a rural community in particular," Merrett says. "These are well-paid individuals who are the ones who are buying cars, buying homes, and really part of that economic anchor of your community."

Merrett says towns that let pandemic politics drive medical professionals away are choosing what he calls "toxic individualism" over the common good.

There are signs that months of pushback against rural health care providers may be starting to slack. Morgan says mask compliance has soared in small towns with major COVID-19 outbreaks.

And though Darnauer has stepped away from the county health department, and thought long and hard about moving out of Sterling this summer, she's decided to stay and practice medicine there, at least for now.

"There were enough people that sort of reached out to give me hope that some of the values and of this small town were still there," Darnauer says. "And that's what's keeping me going."



Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

With COVID-19 vaccinations under way, we have dared to start thinking about what life might look like when normal returns. And for many, that will mean getting kids back to school. With millions still learning remotely, the learning losses are piling up. Studies have found some Black and Hispanic students could enter the next school year a full year behind. Well, former Education Secretary John King Jr. has been thinking about what needs to happen to make up for lost ground. He is now president of the nonprofit Education Trust, and among the things he's calling for - a national tutoring corps.

JOHN KING JR: This is something some of our international peers are doing, investing in mobilizing particularly recent college graduates as tutors for younger students.

KELLY: Interesting. So it's an employment program for the college students and also helping the younger students make up ground?

KING: Exactly. Exactly. Senator Coons has proposed a bill called the CORPS Act that would double the size of AmeriCorps. And you could imagine how that could be used to mobilize tutors who could both work with students to address their academic needs, but also build really positive mentoring relationships with students. And we have decades of research showing that high-intensity tutoring can help students make up lost ground academically very quickly.

KELLY: What about changing the curriculum to make up for this year and acknowledge just that they haven't covered the ground they would normally cover in an academic year? How hard is that to do? How should school districts be thinking about that?

KING: That's going to be a huge challenge. It's always true that when a teacher walks into the classroom, kids are entering with a range of skill levels and backgrounds. But now those gaps, student to student, will be even wider. Some students will have had their parents sitting next to them, supporting them through their learning while schools were virtual or hybrid. Other kids will have parents who were essential workers, and maybe it was just an older sibling who was at home with them. And so you're going to see big gaps in the classroom. Teachers are really going to have to individualize kids' academic experience. They're going to need to respond to exactly where kids are. They're going to need to diagnose what they've missed, what they need, and then address any gaps that students have.

KELLY: Stay with individualized learning for a second because I know you used to be a high school social studies teacher. How hard is it when you have 20 students, 30 students, maybe more in a room? What would that even look like?

KING: It's really challenging. It means you've got to define different tasks for individual students. You've got to have time to meet with students in small groups. Ideally, you'd be doing that in partnership with this national tutoring corps that I described, so you'd have some help. But tailoring the instruction to students' individual needs is incredibly challenging, especially when you have students who may be multiple grade levels apart in their academic skills. There are, I think, ways that professional development can help. There are some technology tools that could be helpful. But that also requires resources. And one of the big worries is that if Congress doesn't act, if states end up making five, 10, 15% cuts to education, the districts that will be hit the hardest will be those districts that have the most students with tremendous need. And so you'll see a widening of our already unacceptably large gaps in performance.

KELLY: Is there any upside, any opportunity here, if we're reinventing school and rethinking how schools should work and serve our kids, to do things better, to make things better than they were before the pandemic?

KING: A couple hopeful things. One is, you know, we've long had a challenge with inequitable access to advanced coursework. So some kids in high-needs districts or rural communities don't get the same access to Advanced Placement classes, to take college courses. What this experience has done is shown us that really shouldn't be a barrier. We should never again have a kid who's told you can't take AP Spanish because we don't offer that in this building.

We've seen that virtual-blended learning is possible at scale. I think about Northern Virginia Community College that last summer offered free college courses to any junior or senior in their region online. They knew they were offering the courses anyway for their students, so they opened them up to high school students. So hopefully we'll see a lot more of that expanded access to opportunity.

The other thing that I think this period has challenged all of us around is developing student agency. In a virtual or hybrid learning environment, students have to set goals for themselves. They have to manage their work. They have to ask questions when they need help. They have to collaborate independently with peers. Those skills are things that will serve students well in college and in careers. And hopefully we've learned some things about how to cultivate student agency that will carry over to teaching and learning practices. But let's be clear; even with those hopeful opportunities, COVID has been an equity disaster for education, and we have a lot of work to do.

KELLY: John King Jr. was education secretary in the Obama administration. He's now president of The Education Trust. Thank you.

KING: Thanks so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF KHRUANGBIN'S "TWO FISH AND AN ELEPHANT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.