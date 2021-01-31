Storm gives some First State students a snow day

The nor'easter rolling through Delaware has left enough snow in the northern part of state to prompt school closings there.





In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech School District and Red Clay School Districts are all closed Monday. No hybrid or remote learning and offices are closed.





In central Delaware, Capital and Smyrna School Districts will shut down in-person learning and operate remotely due to the weather.





Delaware State University is closing all of its campuses Monday due to the weather. Students will attend classes virtually. No face-to-face classes. All essential personnel are to report as normal. Non-essential personnel will work from home.





City of Newark offices are also closed.