school closings

-
Wintry weather across the state is prompting several school districts to shift their plans for Thursday. In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine,…
-
The inclement weather forced several school districts to make a decision Sunday night to go ahead and close Monday.In New Castle County, Appoquinimink,…
-
The state’s School Reopening Working Group - tasked with planning how to bring students safely back to school this fall - started its work after a week's…
-
Thursday’s anticipated frigid temperatures are prompting some schools to delay opening.In New Castle County, the Appoquinimink, Brandywine, and Red Clay…
-
Some schools in the First State are being affected Monday by the the winter storm that rolled through Delaware over the weekend.In Central Delaware, the…
-
Winter weather continues to cause difficulties for First State schools.With the forecast calling for sleet and freezing rain Monday afternoon in New…
-
A number of school districts are announcing delayed openings or closings because of the winter storm.In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine,…
-
Students at many New Castle County schools will be heading in late Wednesday.Brandywine, Christina, Colonial and Red Clay school districts will open two…
-
Gov. John Carney put a Level 1 driving warning in effect at midnight in New Castle County only as schools there tell students and teachers to stay home…
-
Most students in the southern half of the First State will enjoy their first snow day of the year Monday. Sussex and Kent Counties continue to dig out…