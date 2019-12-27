The News Roundup - Domestic

Newly released emails suggest that less than two hours after President Donald Trump’s infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House ordered the Pentagon to freeze security aid to Ukraine.

Boeing fired its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, over his handling of a company crisis induced by two high-profile plane crashes that killed 346 people. He was swiftly replaced by “turnaround expert” Dave Calhoun.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that the rate of homelessness in the United State is up for a third year in a row. Critics, including President Trump, blame California.

We cover the biggest national headlines and more on the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Michael Wilner, White House correspondent, McClatchy; @mawilner

Alexandra Jaffe, National political reporter, AP; @ajjaffe

Eva McKend, Congressional correspondent, Spectrum News; @evamckend

