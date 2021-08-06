 Nemours becomes latest health care system to require employee vaccination | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Nemours becomes latest health care system to require employee vaccination

By 1 hour ago
  • Nemours

Nemours Children’s Health is joining other Delaware health care providers requiring the COVID vaccine among staff. 

Nemours announced Friday it is requiring all of it associates to receive at least one dose of vaccine by September 1 as a term of employment. The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is required by October 6. 

This goes for all Nemours workers, contractors, students, temporary staff, and volunteers—with an exemption for religious or special medical conditions. 

In a statement, Nemours Chief Wellness Officer Maureen Leffler cited the current resurgence of COVID cases and said, “Especially given all children under 12 years of age are still ineligible for vaccination, the best way to protect our patient families, and to save lives in the communities we serve, is through vaccination of those who are eligible.” 

Nemours joins ChristianaCare and Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, among Delaware health care providers requiring staff to be vaccinated for COVID. 

Beebe Health and Bayhealth still do not require vaccination but a spokesperson from each health system said last week those policies are under review.

Tags: 
Nemours
covid vaccine

Related Content

Gov. Carney won't commit to vaccine mandate, citing lack of infrastructure

By Aug 5, 2021
via State of Delaware Livestream

Cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 are rising statewide.

 

But Gov. John Carney still won’t commit to mandating vaccines for state employees.


ChristianaCare now requires its employees to get the COVID vaccine

By Jul 30, 2021
Delaware Public Media

ChristianaCare joins health systems from around the country requiring staff to take the COVID vaccine. 

All Delawareans should wear masks indoors again, says DPH

By Aug 3, 2021
Delaware Public Media

It’s time to start wearing your face mask indoors again, even if you’ve already been vaccinated against COVID-19.


Gov. Carney says despite rising cases in Sussex, he won't bring back a mask mandate

By Jul 29, 2021

Coronavirus cases are rising nationwide. And in Delaware, Sussex County is facing the largest increases, prompting speculation about renewed restrictions.