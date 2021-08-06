Nemours becomes latest health care system to require employee vaccination

Nemours Children’s Health is joining other Delaware health care providers requiring the COVID vaccine among staff.

Nemours announced Friday it is requiring all of it associates to receive at least one dose of vaccine by September 1 as a term of employment. The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is required by October 6.

This goes for all Nemours workers, contractors, students, temporary staff, and volunteers—with an exemption for religious or special medical conditions.

In a statement, Nemours Chief Wellness Officer Maureen Leffler cited the current resurgence of COVID cases and said, “Especially given all children under 12 years of age are still ineligible for vaccination, the best way to protect our patient families, and to save lives in the communities we serve, is through vaccination of those who are eligible.”

Nemours joins ChristianaCare and Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, among Delaware health care providers requiring staff to be vaccinated for COVID.

Beebe Health and Bayhealth still do not require vaccination but a spokesperson from each health system said last week those policies are under review.