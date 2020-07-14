Missing children are now featured on Gas Station TV's in Delaware

A new campaign puts the faces of missing children in Delaware front and center this summer while you’re pumping your gas.

Listen to this story

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is teaming up with gas station video provider - GSTV - to feature missing children on gas pump video screens across the U.S. in July.

“Our hope is that somebody sees a child, recognizes a child and we’re able to go in and locate them. We are rolling this campaign out in 48 states. And so we’re doing it 20 states at a time; we’re phasing in different states,” said Becky Steinbach, senior communications manager at the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She says Delaware and neighboring states are included this month; 20,000 gas pumps nationwide will eventually display missing children.

Steinbach says three missing children in Delaware are featured.

“The three missing children who are being displayed throughout Delaware are Jeila Frink (from Wilmington), Angel Hester (from Wilmington) and Dulce Alavez; who of course has gotten national coverage. She went missing from a park in New Jersey,” Steinbach said.

She says people remember seeing missing and exploited children’s faces on milk cartons, and GSTV offers the same type of reach.

“This is the new milk carton - the milk carton of 2020," said Steinbach. "I can remember growing up, going to the grocery store or sitting down at the family table and eating a meal and having an image of a child on the milk carton. That program has since ended,but this is our way of reinventing that.”

Anyone with information about the children featured on the GSTV here in Delaware, can contact 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

You can also view the missing children in our state here.