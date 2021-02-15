First seal rescue in Delaware this year

A seal pup was rescued from the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park over the weekend.

Listen to this story.

The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute responded to the call by a beach-walker Friday.

The animal was found alone and huddled near a dune with bite marks around its neck and head.

It is estimated to be about three-weeks old. MERR Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says the animal would still be dependent on its mother for food and would have likely died if it was not rescued. She adds the seal was fed fluids and treated with antibiotics for the bite wound.

“Slowly, but surely she started to get a little bit stronger and a little more feisty and by Sunday she was ready to be transferred to a long-term treatment facility,” said Thurman.

Thurman notes the seal was likely born in Delaware given its age. The animal was named Cupid for the St. Valentine’s Day Holiday weekend.

Thurman says it’s already the 10th beached seal the institute has responded to this year.

“We’ve actually had quite a big start to seal season this year, She’s the first one that we have actually rescued,” said Thurman. “There’s very limited long-term rehabilitation because of COVID and staffing issues and things of that sort. We’ll see what the rest of winter brings.”

Thurman says the hope is the seal will be rehabbed, taught to eat on its own and returned to the ocean.

Delaware beachgoers can expect to see seals on and around beaches now until late April. The number to call to report a beached seal to the MERR Institute is (302)228-5029.