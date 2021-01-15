Delaware tops 1,000 COVID-related deaths

Delaware passed a grim milestone, surpassing 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The total now stands at 1,002. The vast majority involved people over the age of 65 and more than half have been residents of long-term care facilities.

The seven latest victims were all people with underlying health conditions and three were long-term care facility residents.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID hospitalizations in Delaware dropped for a second straight day after peaking at 474 Tuesday.

There are now 452 hospitalizations statewide. 56 are considered critical. The seven-day rolling average of new positive cases is just over 755. And the average percentage of positive tests is less than 9 percent.

More than 36,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Delaware, though officials say that number is likely lower than the actual amount.