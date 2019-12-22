Beebe Healthcare campaign brings in record number of dollars

Sussex County’s Beebe Healthcare is reporting record fundraising numbers.

The Beebe Medical Foundation has been able to raise more than $45 million over the last four years for its ‘I Believe in Beebe’ campaign.

The health system’s previously most successful campaign brought in $12.5 million back in 2005.

$10 million in the latest fundraiser came from Randall and Peggy Rollins of the Ma-Ran foundation.

Beebe’s Vice President of Development Tom Protack calls this gift transformative, but he notes smaller donations are up as well.

“A lot of grateful patients and also a lot of community businesses. A lot of our vendor partners and business partners who are in the community invested in Beebe,” said Protack.

Beebe Healthcare is continuing to grow alongside Sussex County’s population. The health system has more than $200 million slated for upcoming expansion projects.

“There’s a lot of community investment in Beebe Healthcare, realizing not only what Beebe has done for people, but our whole expansion plan and idea that we’re going to create the next generation of care,” said Protack.

The projects include additions and renovations at its Lewes Campus, a new five story specialty surgery hospital in Rehoboth and a freestanding emergency department and cancer center in Millville.