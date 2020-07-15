Arsht-Cannon Fund supports Delaware's Latino families with grants

Almost two dozen Delaware nonprofits that regularly reach out to Latino families are getting additional funding.

The Arsht-Cannon Fund (ACF) awarded more than $582,000 ($582,248) in grants to nearly two dozen nonprofits to support programs they’re offering amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The fund’s executive director - Dr. Christine Cannon - says the nonprofits receiving the money fell into various categories, including language learning and family literacy, pre-K through career planning programs and arts and cultural education.

“We invested in programs in those different categories," said Cannon. "But what we really tired to do based on the pandemic, is that we looked at programs that were really adjusting and adapting and working on the solutions that they desperately need. ”

Cannon notes that some programs also support bi-lingual counseling and referral services and offer payments to cover the basic family needs - such as food, housing and utilities.

Three groups, La Colectiva de Delaware, La Esperanza Community Center, and First State Community Action Agency’s Sussex County Relief Program, each received grants over $100,000.

Other categories range from health support for learning and educational advocacy to community collaborative partnerships.

Dr. Cannon believes this support is needed because the COVID crisis is having a disproportionate effect on the Latino community.

“Many of these families, if they’re working in the poultry industry or in some of the other industries in Southern Delaware in particular, many people have been laid off or they’re essential workers so they have to come to work. Many do not have any sick leave; so if they get sick they’re very hesitant about telling people,” Cannon said.

Cannon adds those issues also fuel a higher infection rate in the Lantin communities.

She notes the good news is that the median age for Latinos in the First State is in the mid 20s, so they may not be as affected by the virus as seriously as older populations.

Since it was established in 2004, the Arsht-Cannon Fund has invested about $10 million in Delaware nonprofits focused on the state’s Latino Community.

“And we’ve really focused - at least for the last 13 years - on increasing education opportunities for Latino families throughout our state,” said Cannon.