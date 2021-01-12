Another record high for COVID hospitalizations in Delaware

Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked back up to a new record 473. 55 cases are considered critical. Officials say hospitals in the state are not currently at risk of exceeding their capacity.

The state reports a less than average day of coronavirus spread Monday. 505 new positive cases drops the state’s seven-day rolling average to just over 771 cases per day.

Delaware saw a record of more than 12,000 cases last week.

Gov. John Carney says the day to day numbers can be altered by how many test results come back on a given day.

“Don’t get too excited one way or the other about a very large number there above 700, or a very low number there," said Carney. "Generally those are a function of the ebb and flow of test results that we’re receiving from the tests that we’re doing.”

The state also announced five new deaths related to the virus. All five victims had underlying health conditions and two were residents of long-term care facilities.

Delaware COVID-19 death toll now stands at 991.

The average number of positive tests continues to hover below 10 percent.

And more than 26,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, though officials say that number could be as much as 10,000 higher than what is reported.