Milford elects Pletcher as Ward Four councilperson

Milford’s municipal election saw Marianina Pletcher elected to the Ward Two council seat in a landslide victory.

Pletcher earned 72 votes while her opponents Kimberly Willis and Desiray Anderson, received 31 and 19 votes, respectively.

Mayor Todd Culotta, Ward One councilperson Madula Kalesis, and Ward Four councilperson Katrina Wilson each ran unopposed.

Pletcher was sworn in during Milford’s May 4th town council meeting, and assigned to the Public Works and Utilities Committee, the Annexation Committee, and the Economic Development and Code Enforcement Committee which she will chair.

During that meeting, council also reappointed Jason James vice mayor and Gregory Morris to continue serving as city solicitor.

Ward Three’s seat sits vacant after incumbent Michael Stewart chose not to run again. A special election to fill the seat will take place June 13th.